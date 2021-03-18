'If I misbehave draw my attention' - Diana Hamilton to fans, friends and family

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: Skbeatz Records

Award-winning female gospel artiste Diana Hamilton has said she prefers to be grounded if she misbehaves or does what is not expected of her as a gospel artiste.



She loves it when friends, family and fans are able to approach her and draw her attention to actions that aren't expected from her, despite her fame.



Her reason for this assertion is to clear the notion that despite her stardom, she is open to be corrected at any time she goes wrong.



"Whenever I have an event, and I don't feel worried, or concerned or have shivers,...I become worried.



" I was speaking to my sister a couple of days ago, and I told her anytime I go wayward or fool she should draw my attention to it", she stated in an exclusive interview on an XYZ Television show "Legends" monitored by blogger and filmmaker Skbeatz Records.



The "Adom" composer believes that being a public figure doesn't mean she is above correction.



For her, she can be scolded when she does the unpleasant or the unexpected as a gospel artiste.