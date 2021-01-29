Entertainment of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

If I'd have to date a politician, I’ll choose Carlos Ahenkorah – Michy reveals

Michy is the mother of Shatta Wale's son, 'Majesty'

Ex-girlfriend of Shatta Wale has declared her love for Ghanaian politician and Member of Parliament for Tema West Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah.



Shatta Michy who claims to be single says she will choose Mr. Ahenkorah over any other Ghanaian politician any day.



Speaking on Angel FM in Accra, Shatta Michy said Carlos won her heart due to his swift intervention to save his party from losing during Parliament's voting to elect a Speaker.



Michy added that that single act alone from the Member of Parliament proves he is a very smart person.



On January 7, 2021, videos and photos of Carlos Ahenkorah flooded social media after the MP snatched and attempted to bolt away with ballot papers during the election for the Speaker.