If Funny Face and I get back together, you’d just be the fool – Vanessa to naysayers

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vanessa has mocked critics kicking against her reunion with the father of her three children.



According to her, such individuals should re-think the possibility of embarking on a vain fight should she reconcile with Funny Face.



Vanessa made these comments in reaction to the intense backlashes she had faced after passing comments that suggest a possible reunion with the comedian.



These individuals have emphasized that she somewhat triggered Funny Face’s mental meltdown and that going back to him could be a trigger, now that the comedian is healing.



But in a live Instagram video, directed at her detractors, she said,



“So, if you wake up and you see that me and the person you are fighting for are back together, what will you do? You will be a third person; you will just be a fool.”



Vanessa also stated reasons why no right-thinking individual should fight her decision.



“A man with whom I have three kids. Three solid kids! There is no right-thinking person who will condemn my decision to want to reconcile with him. There is a difference between a man you are dating and a man you have kids with. Not just any type of kids, a set of twins and a Tawiah, (a child after twins)."



Meanwhile, Funny Face is yet to publicly comment on the ongoing development.



Vanessa attacked on social media



Netizens have emphasized that Vanessa somewhat triggered Funny Face’s mental meltdown and that going back to him, could re-activate that particular state, now that the comedian is healing.



Funny Face and Vanessa have since been topping Twitter trends with netizens insisting that the former should not accept the latter after abandoning the relationship, fleeing with the kids, and causing him so much pain.











