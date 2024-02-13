If Dr. Grace Boadu’s house isn’t sanctified, whoever occupies it will die - Prophet Azuka

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Prophet Azuka has called on the family of the late CEO of the Grace Herbal Clinic, Dr. Grace Boadu, to look for a powerful man of God to deal with a demonic spirit in the house of the deceased.



According to him, Dr. Grace Boadu’s death was triggered by a demonic spirit for refusing to obey its terms. He, however, did not disclose the relationship that existed between the late herbalist and the said spirit.



He reiterated that the refusal of the family to get a powerful man of God to get rid of the demonic spirit would lead to the demise of whoever stays in the house after her burial.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Prophet Azuka warned Dr. Grace Boadu’s family not to use a fetish priest to undertake the spiritual exercise, emphasizing that, only a man of God should be engaged.



This, he said, is to avert any other misfortune.



“Dr. Grace Boadu died out of a spiritual attack so if the family does not take action to sanctify her house, whoever stays there will die. It will happen because the same spirit will attack the person and kill him/her. If you claim something from a fetish priest or a spiritualist and you refuse to fulfil its needs, it kills you.



“How can somebody die in the bathroom and you think it's normal? They shouldn’t go for a fetish priest or mallam but a prophet who is spiritually inclined to deal with the spirit otherwise he/she may die,” he stated.



The heartbreaking incident of Dr. Grace Boadu’s death occurred on Monday, January 29, 2024, at Dr. Boadu’s residence in Tantra Hills, Accra.



According to the press release by the management of the clinic, Dr. Boadu returned from a two-week health course in South Africa on Sunday, January 28. Sadly, fate took a cruel turn the next day and she met her untimely demise.



Reports are rife that Dr. Grace Boadu died in the bathroom which has raised eyebrows of the public about what could be the possible cause of her death.



An autopsy is yet to be conducted to officially identify the cause of Dr. Grace Boadu’s sudden death.



Many showbiz personalities have mourned the deceased considering the bond that existed between them as she was referred to as a 'celebrity doctor'. The likes of music group Keche, actor Kwaku Manu, singer Mzbel, socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger have all reacted to the development.



Watch the video below





SB/BB