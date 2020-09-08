Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

If DopeNation didn’t see my comments as a joke, it’s their problem - Kuami Eugene

High-life musician, Kuami Eugene

Eugene Kwame Marfo who goes by the stage name Kuami Eugene has taken ‘DopeNation’ his former label mates to the cleaners for dragging out a comment he made after their (DopeNation) exit from Lynx Entertainment.



It can be recalled that the Ghanaian high-life and afrobeat singer-songwriter said he is glad that ‘DopeNation’ have parted ways with Lynx.



According to Kuami Eugene, his excitement stems from the fact that ‘the things’ that will be shared among the four (4) boys will be going for two (2).



Reacting to how ‘DopeNation’ has taken offence to his joke in an interview with McCall Mensah aka the Axeman on ‘Y Entertainment Podium’ on Y 97.9 FM, he said "Today you are at YFM, your colleagues in the studio are your friends, so you joke with them. If they leave YFM, they are still your friends and joke with them and they take offence, it’s their problem. If a comedian makes a joke and you don’t laugh it’s your problem.’’



He also feels DopeNation probably need to feed on his joke to trend.



"We used to joke when we were at Lynx, maybe they want hype that is why they are extending this issue. But for me they are still my brothers," he stated.



He also said he was crowned by a High-life legend as ‘King of High-life’ so he is certainly not part of the new crop of musicians doing ‘adulterated High-life’.



"When they say, we are spoiling High-life music, I am not part. I was crowned King of High-Life," he said.



The ‘Wish me Well’ hitmaker told his numerous critics that, "I want to make an impact, I want to be the first to do something. I don’t have time for critics. I have seventy (70) award nominations, and won seven (7) International awards. Locally, I have twenty-five (25) plaques to my credit’’ he mentioned.



According to Ghana’s own ‘Rock star’ he aims to now achieve the ‘Son of Africa’ status.



"I have to take the ‘Rock Star’ higher and now move to Son of Africa, Africa’s number one (1). Taking Ghana to the rest of the world’’ he said.

