'Idols become rivals' - King Promise reacts amidst Samini's Black Star anthem jab

Entertainment of Monday, 21 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

King Promise the composer of Black Stars (Bring Back The Love), an anthem for Ghana's national football team has reacted to a jab thrown at him by his senior colleague, Samini.



In a tweet dated November 20, he wrote: "Idols become Rivals ... Sad". According to social media users, Promise is displeased with Samini's recent comment on the official campaign song for the Black Stars.



Dancehall and Reggae musician, Samini did not mince words when he called out the singer who released the team's official anthem for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Describing the tune as "wack" he argued in a viral tweet that the Ghana Football Authority (GFA) could have employed someone to do a better job adding that the song can not be compared to the previous World Cup tunes which received great reviews from music lovers.



"The new black starts [stars] song tho, do we have to learn it before the world cup ? whoever chose it probably wrote it too. Eiiiii track na 3y3 ya saaa no! Hmmm a few of us could have done a better job at that Chale anaa meeb)dam lol. but vim still for the boys. Go Ghana," he tweeted on November 19.



In a follow-up post, Samini commended young rapper, Kweku Flick for his latest campaign song for the Black Stars which he expected the GFA to reach out to him and develop into something beautiful.



"@KwekuFlick did the joint already… thot they would have called the young man and just done the right thing. Simple. Maybe this will make sense to you. It’s not about me. It’s the track oooooo Tom. 3ny3 d3 baako s3i. But we go learn am Chale … ok bye," Samini wrote.



The Dancehall musician in a response to critics on Twitter reminded them of his partnership and works Blak Stars. He clarified that he has no hate for the artiste who was employed to compose the 2022 Black Stars song for the World Cup.



He wrote: "I Did Germany 2006, performed the official song at the closing ceremony at SA 2010. 2014 was yawa and 2018 we no fit go. Been there done that 4get hype. The morale of my statement beyond politics, typos and grammatical errors remains the fact that the track is wack in my Opinions."









