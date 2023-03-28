Iconic filmmaker Spike Lee is in Ghana

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Iconic American filmmaker Spike Lee has arrived in Ghana, West Africa.



Mr Lee arrived in Ghana on Sunday, March 26, 2023, joining the long list of Western celebrities of African descent who have come to the continent, especially via the former Gold Coast, as part of the Ghana Tourism Authority's (GTA) Year of Return and Beyond the Return initiative.



Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GTA Akwasi Agyeman and the Director of the Beyond The Return secretariat, Annabelle Renee, welcomed the movie jefe who turned 66 exactly a week ago on March 20, to Accra.



“The last time we met, I told him I was about to move to Ghana," Ms Renee remarked at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) receiving Mr Lee. "That was in 2018. Now he’s here in Ghana, and I got to welcome him at the airport."



“This really is amazing," she exclaimed. "And I continue to be happy that more African Americans are making the trip to connect with Ghana.”



Readily, it is not known what the Emmy winner's schedule is while in Ghana or Africa.



Incidentally, however, his visit to Accra, Ghana, coincides with that of American Vice President Kamala Harris'.



Ghana is Ms Harris first stop as she embarks on an African tour. From here, she flies off to Tanzania and Zambia.



In February also, decorated Hollywood star Idris Elba came to Ghana and informed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Golden Jubilee House of plans to establish film studios locally in West Africa, starting with Ghana, all things being equal, to draw international investors to the continent.