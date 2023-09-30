IGP is such a good actor, liar – Bridget Otoo tackles Dampare

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 September 2023

Journalist Bridget Otoo has heaped stern critique on the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare calling him “an actor” and “a liar.”



Her views are premised on a police statement over the weekend claiming that there was no evidence of assaults during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests.



According to Otoo, who was the subject of some fracas at the Accra Regional Headquarters, it cannot be true also, that the IGP will claim that the September 21, 2023 illegal arrests of protesters happened on his blind side.



“It’s a lie, it is a palpable lie. The IGP appeared before the Committee (leaked tape probe) and said he wanted the Ghana Police PR to match international standard, meaning if communication is going to come out of the service, it will be under his supervision, sanctioned at the head office.



“So, assuming that what happened, he wasn’t aware, let’s give him the benefit of the doubt, he is such a good actor and a liar. I have fallen for it but not anymore.



“Assuming that he did not know about it, what prevented him from putting it in his statement,” she quizzed.



She listed instances of assault on a BBC reporter arrest, assault on Metro TV journalist and the incident involving herself, as publicly known cases, yet the police claimed there were no assaults.



Bridget was contributing to post-protest analysis on Joy News (September 24) when she made these views known.



On September 23, the final day of the three-day protests, protesters attempted to force their way through a police barricade deep into the night and march to the presidency.



This is despite the illegal arrests and police highhandedness that marred Day 1 when police arrested 49 protesters, who were detained for hours on allegations of unlawful assembly.



All of them were later released on bail.



Day 2 and 3 passed without any major incident as police barricaded the main road leading to the presidency, Jubilee House, even before the protesters began their march towards the place.



While Day 2 saw the blocking of one part of the 37-Accra Road, the final day saw the blocking of both sides which meant vehicular traffic was greatly constrained for the better part of the day.



