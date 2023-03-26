ICGC’s CT Praise drops ‘Lala Dance Medley’ ahead of The Encounter album on April 9

Entertainment of Sunday, 26 March 2023

Source: GNA

CT Praise, the urban contemporary praise and worship ministry of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Christ Temple East, Teshie is set to shake up the music industry with their maiden album, The Encounter.



Before the release, the gospel music group dropped their Lala Dance Medley song to tease music lovers on March 24, 2023, as they anticipate the main album, The Encounter on April 9, 2023.



Signed to Altar Music, a Christian record label under the auspices of the ICGC Church, CT Praise’s Ministry is aimed at preaching the Word apt through music, thus, advancing the Kingdom of God, one song at a time.



Their first single titled, ‘I Have Comeback’ featured Ps. Nathaniel Bassey with the Lala Dance Medley, following up to cement their music feat.



CT Praise’s music style is urban contemporary gospel music with African melodies and influences made in Ghana for Ghanaians and the whole world.



“No matter who you are or where in the world you find yourself, there are elements in their music that you can relate to and that would touch you. Our songs preach the gospel and will touch the soul of the hopeless to find and know God,” the group said.



CT Praise’s debut album titled, ’The Encounter’ will be released on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, at ICGC Christ Temple’s annual easter concert dubbed the ‘He Lives Concert’.



