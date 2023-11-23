I wrote the ‘Non-Living Thing’ song and gave it to Sarkodie – Oxlade

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Nigerian musician, Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman popularly known as Oxlade has disclosed that he was the one who wrote the song titled ‘Non-Living Thing’ and gave it to Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie.



According to him, after creating and recording the ‘Non-Living Thing’ song, he reached out to Sarkodie and gave it to him to sing because he felt it was too big for him as an up-and-coming artiste by then.



He noted that giving the song to Sarkodie was one of the best decisions he has ever made in his music career because of how he supported and gave him opportunities at the initial stages of his life.



Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Oxlade narrated how he approached Sarkodie on the song and gave it to him because of his level in the music industry.



"Literally, I was the one who told him [Sarkodie] that I have a song for you. ‘Non-Living Thing’ was meant to be a song on my own project. It is literally a record I created and I was like, no, this song is meant for Sarkodie after I wrote it. There are some songs you write, you're just a vessel at the end of the day if you know your song. So I knew in my heart that this song was not mine so I performed it to him.



"Afterwards, he came to Lagos to do his promo, and then I played it to him, and I was like, 'bro let's have it.' He agreed then we shot the video. For the next three months, the song became one of the biggest songs, It was crazy,” he recounted.



He further expressed his gratitude to Sarkodie for his support of his musical career.



"That [Giving ‘Non-Living Thing’ song to Sarkodie] was one of the best moves I made in my career. I just felt like associating myself with the right people really got me to where I am right now,” said Oxlade.



The 'Non-Living Thing' song by Sarkodie featuring Oxlade was released in the latter part of the year 2021 and became one of the most popular songs in the country and beyond.







