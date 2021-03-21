I wrote my verse before I got into contact with Gyakie – Omah Lay

Entertainment of Sunday, 21 March 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Omah Lay has made some surprising revelations on his remix with Ghanaian sensation Gyakie.



Jackie Acheampong announced a remix of her smash hit “Forever” with “Godly” singer Omah Lay a few days after she touched down in Nigeria for a media tour.



The remix was released three days ago and has since caused a stir on social media with some welcoming it and others saying the remix was unnecessary.



In a new twist, Omah Lay has revealed that he wrote a verse for the song even before he got into contact with Gyakie. He said he wrote the verse the first time he heard the song and that was before conversations were held for a remix.



Omah Lay also revealed that he shocked Gyakie by sending his verse just an hour after Gyakie sent him the song.



