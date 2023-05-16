I wrote Alomo Gyata from a broken heart experience – Man behind trending song speaks

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Aligata App, the musician behind the popular song 'Alomo Gyata,' has finally spoken out about the inspiration behind the viral hit.



Speaking in an interview with Zion Felix on his YouTube channel, he revealed that the song was borne out of a broken heart experience.



He added that he has approximately 30 songs inspired by similar experiences.



Reflecting on the timeline of the song's release, Aligata App mentioned that it has been over five months since its debut.



He expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response the song has received from fans and listeners.



“Well, that song was written out of a broken heart experience, I have like 30 songs written out of broken heart…It is a pure broken heart song. But I liked the beat, so when I heard the beat, I was like today I am not doing anything in the house so let me go and download the beat…so I downloaded and used it.



“I edited it myself and I knew what I wanted to say but I had luck with words at the time, so when I got hold of the microphone then I started singing and it’s been over five months ago,” he said.



He also opened up about his early life and education, revealing that he began his academic journey at St. Anthony's in South Odorkor Dansoman. He then attended Swedru Secondary School before enrolling at the University of Ghana to pursue a degree in Political Science.



“I started school at St Anthony’s in South Odorkor Dansoman, then I proceeded to Sweduo Secondary School, then I went to the University of Ghana ...before I came to the University of the Street, …I was in school so I couldn’t attend lectures on the street, so after school then I started full time hustling on the street because I don’t prefer working for people, I want to do things for myself,’ he revealed.



He added, “It was football initially, but in 2014 I decided to officially start music, so my first song I featured Kalyboss, I received massive love from the bloggers at the time and because Kalyboss was also hot, the song went viral.”











