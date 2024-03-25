I wouldn’t have signed the Anti-LGBT+ Bill if I were in Akufo-Addo’s shoes - A Plus

Entertainment of Monday, 25 March 2024

Entertainment pundit cum politician, Kwame Asare Obeng widely recognized as A Plus, has stated that he would not have signed the Anti-LGBT+ Bill if he were in the shoes of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He explained that the president is aware of the fact that once he assents to the bill, the country would be denied foreign aid, hence, his reluctance to sign it.



He added that considering the dwindling fortunes of the Ghanaian economy, he understands why the president is hesitant to sign the bill.



A Plus urged Ghanaians to stop wasting their time on the Anti-LGBT+ Bill because President Akufo-Addo will never sign it, regardless of the pressure that will be mounted on him.



“Akufo-Addo is playing games with the Anti-LGBT+ Bill because he knows the consequences if he signs it. We do not have enough funds to run the country, so he relies on foreign aid. The court injunction and all those things are tricks because he does not want to sign it.



"If I were in his shoes, I would have done the same thing. With the controversy between Akufo-Addo and the speaker [Alban Bagbin], it is part of the game. We are wasting our time because he will never sign the bill,” he said while speaking on UTV's United Showbiz hosted by MzGee and monitored by GhanaWeb.



About the passage of the anti-gay bill:



The Parliament of Ghana on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, passed the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, widely known as the anti-LGBT+ bill.



The bill, currently awaiting presidential assent, proscribes Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) activities and criminalizes their promotion, advocacy, and funding.



Persons caught in these acts will be subjected to a six-month to three-year jail term, with promoters and sponsors facing a three to five-year jail term.



The bill will now require presidential assent to come into force within 7 days.



However, if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo refuses to assent to the bill, parliament, by a two-thirds majority vote can approve it into law.



