I wouldn't have been here if not for God - Amaarae

Entertainment of Monday, 10 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Amaarae has detailed how her hard work and personal development finally paid off with the world loving her alternative music, which she began at the age of 17 years.



Born Ama Serwah Genfi, the 28-year-old singer, who is known for her love for fashion and unique sound, has credited her success story to God.



"Absolutely, I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for God. My steps have been ordained and protected honestly, so yeah," she disclosed in an interview on 3FM when asked about her spirituality.



Amaarae, who was part of Ghanaian musicians to have interacted with Kamala Harris, the vice president of the United States of America, during her visit to the country, has declared that her music is going to travel far with the help of God.



"I’m here to be the savior of music. The spirit of God is within me & my music. No disrespect. Time will tell. Love you all," read the tweet sighted by GhanaWeb dated April 8, 2023.



The singer, who is famed for her 2020 record 'Sad Girlz Luv Money' also detailed how she struggled for acceptance in Ghana.



Notwithstanding, she dedicated her time to building her craft, and when it was time to launch herself into the music scene, she went all out.



"I developed myself for a good ten years. I started music when I was 17 and am 28 now. I was interning at studios, learning about sound engineering. I was working with different producers, taking voice lessons...doing live performances when there was only one person in the audience...that development took time" she hammered.



In 2022, the Ghanaian singer was featured on the soundtrack of the Marvel film, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' with an original song titled, "A Body, a Coffin”.



She shared how she secured that deal at the eleventh hour through one of her friends from Nigeria.



"For Black Panther specifically, a friend of mine...I was working on my album, and she said where are you in the world right now. I told her I was in LA finishing my album, and she said I had to come to Nigeria now. I said I needed to be there in 24 hours because they were doing the Black Panther soundtrack, and you need to have a track on it," she said.



Amaarae has hinted at dropping her album in June this year following the release of her single 'Reckless & Sweet'.



