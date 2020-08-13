Entertainment of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

I would’ve 'broken up' with them immediately - NPP activist reacts to Tracey Boakye, Mzbel exchange

Peter Antwi Boasiako a member of the Communication team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned the vile exchanges between some pastors and celebrities.



Speaking to the WASSCE riots and juxtaposing it to a recent verbal exchange between Tracey Boakye and Mzbel, he said "you have young people like those writing the exams listening to some of these people; hence it’s unfortunate for such words to be coming from these ladies".



Antwi Boasiako who was speaking on Neat FM said "if one of them was my fiancee, she will never come to my house again after such an act"









