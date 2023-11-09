I would rather use my money to build a house than give it to DJs for promotion - Drumz

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Drumz, formerly Atumpan of “The Thing” fame, expressed his frustration with Ghanaian DJs and the cost of song promotion in the country.



According to him, he would rather spend his money on building a house than give it to Ghanaian DJs for promotion.



In a recent interview, Drumz stated that he had spent large sums of money promoting his songs in Ghana, however, these songs lost their relevance when he left the country.



“I have spent thousands of pounds on song promotion through DJs in Ghana. It comes to naught. Because the hype dies down when you leave the country. So it is particularly difficult for artistes that are not residents of the country,” he said.



He added that with the rise of various music promotion platforms recently, he would rather use his money to construct a building than spend it on promotion.



“Even so, right now, there are multiple ways to promote your music so I would rather now buy cement with my money than give it to a DJ in Ghana for song promotion.



“If I build a house in the next ten years, it earns me more respect than spending the same money over that period on DJs and not ending up with hit songs or any substantive return,” he stated.



