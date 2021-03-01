Entertainment of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: My News GH

I would rather pray for my kids than cane them - Diana Hamilton

Gospel musician, Diana Hamilton

Diana Hamilton has made it known that she does not see the essence of caning her children.



Speaking on Kastle FM’s Amansan Krakye, the singer revealed that her parents never caned her, so she does not even consider doing it to her children.



“It’s so funny that my mum and dad never lashed me when I was growing up. So for me caning isn’t the first thing when it comes to how I would like to discipline my kids,” she explained.



“There are other ways we can use to discipline children when it comes to ensuring their proper upbringing. By God’s grace we’ll continue to pray for our kids because I always say that my mother prayed us into life,” Diana continued.



“My mum never used a cane on me but due to her prayers for us and once in a while using the cane to hit the table but never touched us with the cane,” she disclosed.



“We were very careful not to offend our mother and that’s what we plead with God to help us to be able to lead our children but there are other ways that can be used to discipline a child without necessarily using a cane or hitting them with your hand,” the UK-based singer concluded.



