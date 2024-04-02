I would rate the government 7/10 - Prince David Osei

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has scored the New Patriotic Party (NPP) a seven out of ten for their governance over the past eight years.



He acknowledged the government's commendable performance despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.



However, he critiqued the administration for its lacklustre support of the creative arts industry.



In a discussion on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z, Osei highlighted the lack of attention and resources allocated to the creative sector by the government.



"On a scale of 1 to 10, I will give them 7.



"I've always been saying that enough attention is not being paid to the creative sector, and the ministers and the deputy ministers and the people who are part of us that we put in place of authority are not doing much," the actor said.



He argued that the industry deserves a larger share of the nation's resources and should be recognised for contributing to Ghana's development.



"I believe the creative arts (industry) should be well-equipped. We should get more of the national cake," he said.



Prince David Osei also emphasised the significant role of creatives in providing entertainment and emotional relief to the public.



He called for greater respect and investment in the arts, stating that without proper support, the country is missing out on potential benefits.



"Until we start respecting the creative arts and paying attention to it, we are not going to benefit as much as we are supposed to.



"This is because a lot of people tend to look down on actors and musicians, but we have the platform, and we have the numbers."



"We can convince the people, persuade the people, cause great change in governance, and also get involved in the political discourse," he said.



