I would love to kneel before Chief Imam, receive his blessings - Adonteng Boateng preaches reverence

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

US-based Ghanaian preacher, Bishop Kofi Adonteng Boateng has underscored the need for reverence to be given to the elderly and accomplished in society regardless of religious affiliations.



According to the founder and leader of Divine Word Power Ministry International, he said he felt it a great privilege when former President John Agyekum Kufuor recently laid hands on him and blessed him and will not hesitate to seize such an opportunity from the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.



“When I was a kid, we used to go to school via buses and we were taught that when you get on a bus and an old person or a pregnant person joins, you are to get up and offer them your seat if none is available. That is what made us blessed till today, because now people have no respect or fear for the elderly. If you meet an old person and regardless of their religious affiliation you are able to make them laugh or respect them, and they say a word of blessing for you, that will go a long way to have an impact on you.



“If I go to the Chief Imam and he ask to pray for me, I would love to kneel before him and receive his prayers owing to his work and years,” he stated in an interview with Oman Channel.



He therefore admonished Ghanaians especially the youth to pay reverence to the elderly and exhibit the trait of humbleness in all their dealings.







