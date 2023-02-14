I would have been the centre of attention at the Grammys if invited - Okyeame Kwame

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Okyeame Kwame has commented on the just-ended 65th Grammy Awards and how artistes from Africa represented the continent.



According to myjoyonline.com, the rapper noted that if he were to attend the event, he would have dressed in a kente cloth accessorized with beads and a boom box that would be playing Adowa tunes.



With the traditional African look at the Awards, the artiste claims he would have made it impossible for other artistes to be looked at twice.



“I would have gone in my kente, in my ‘ahenema’, with my beads all around, and get like a boom box, a boom player and be playing ‘adowa’.



“Since I cannot go with a whole ensemble, I would have a whole boom box following me, and then I would go in my regal kente and gold everywhere, and it would have been very difficult for anyone to steal the shine,” he said.



He also expressed his admiration for the musicians who were invited to the Grammy event and stated that if the same offer to build connections had been made to him, he would have gladly accepted it.



“I thought it was an amazing opportunity because if I had the opportunity to go to the Grammys, I would jump on the next flight to go and see all those amazing artistes that I look up to and seize the opportunity to try and see if I can get a telephone number or two, so I can get some features and take pictures for my social media and connect; find management and find plugs, and try and see if I can get a real connection with someone that can take my music to the next level,” he added.



