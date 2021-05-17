You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 05 17Article 1263670

Entertainment of Monday, 17 May 2021

I would end a relationship than send my nudes - Susana Ijeoma on Date Rush

Susana Ijeoma appeared on last weekend's episode of Date Rush Susana Ijeoma appeared on last weekend's episode of Date Rush

Susana appeared on the 'Date Rush' show last Sunday after her previous relationship ended because her partner kept asking her for nudes.

25-year-old Susana Ijeoma said the only glitch in her long-distance relationship when her boyfriend started demanding naked pictures from her. Susana, who hates nonsense, knew that she was over and done with him.

Despite her adventurous side, the young upcoming beautician refused to be bullied into compromising her moral values. So she had to break off the engagement and hoped she finds a replacement on the show.

Susana said, “In my last relationship, my boyfriend wasn’t in town, and he kept asking for nudes. I didn’t like it. So I called it quits to save myself from uploading my pics on social media.”

She also said she wouldn’t have minded if the request was coming from her husband, but it’s a no for a mere boyfriend. When questioned on her decision for a breakup, Susan maintained her stance on the matter. She asked if the guys on the show would be proud to have their sister's nudes on social media.

She asked, “If at the end of the day, I send them, and he doesn’t marry me. Did I lose, or did I gain?

Fortunately, she found what she was looking for in Grandpa. Bravo to the new couple. We wish them all the best!

The Date Rush Show airs on Sundays at 8:00 pm with Giovani Caleb as the host.

