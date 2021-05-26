'I would date Wendy Shay when given the chance' – Ali

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

• Ali has declared his intentions to date Wendy Shay when given the chance



• The former Date Rush Contestant has expressed his admiration for the ‘Uber driver’ hitmaker



• According to him, Wendy’s ability to resist public trolls is that one thing he truly admires about her



Former Date Rush contestant, Ali has professed his undying love for Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay.



According to Ali, the ‘Shay on you’ hitmaker has been able to establish for herself a strong brand which he strongly admires.



He added that Wendy Shay’s resistance to public trolls and criticisms is another trait he finds attractive.



“I wouldn’t mind dating Wendy Shay. I like everything about her. I like her brand and how she portrays herself. She lives freely and criticisms don’t get to her. I just love her and if she’s watching I’m her number one fan,” he told GhanaWeb’s Talkertainment host, Elsie Lamar.



It can be recalled that the likes of Shatta Wale, Juliet Ibrahim and many others also cited the Ruftown Records signee as one of their favorite Ghanaian musicians.



