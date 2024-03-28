You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 03 28Article 1923492

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I would consider endorsing a political party if the amount is 'life-changing' - KiDi

« Prev

Next »

Comments (7)

Listen to Article

Musician, KiDi Musician, KiDi

Ghanaian musician KiDi has said he will only consider composing songs for political parties if he gets a life-changing amount of money.

The 'Sugar Daddy' hitmaker said this in an interview with Hitz FM on March 26. He said he would never take money to endorse a political party due to the country's unforgiving political climate.

He pointed out that some artistes may not recover career-wise if they support a political party, and thus, he would not want to do anything to hurt his brand in the long term.

"We are not in a system where somebody can publicly support a political party and still thrive afterward. We are not in that system, unfortunately.

"So, for me, I know who I support. But if you come to me, no matter the money, I won't accept it because I'm thinking of my future and the long term," he said.

He jokingly added that he would only consider endorsing a political party if the amount involved was "life-changing,"  preferably in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

"Oh, you see, everybody has a price. If it's an amount that can change your whole generation, like 100s of millions of dollars, I may consider," he said amid laughter.

ID/SARA

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Comments:
This article has 7 comment(s), give your comment