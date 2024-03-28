I would consider endorsing a political party if the amount is 'life-changing' - KiDi

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Ghanaian musician KiDi has said he will only consider composing songs for political parties if he gets a life-changing amount of money.



The 'Sugar Daddy' hitmaker said this in an interview with Hitz FM on March 26. He said he would never take money to endorse a political party due to the country's unforgiving political climate.



He pointed out that some artistes may not recover career-wise if they support a political party, and thus, he would not want to do anything to hurt his brand in the long term.



"We are not in a system where somebody can publicly support a political party and still thrive afterward. We are not in that system, unfortunately.



"So, for me, I know who I support. But if you come to me, no matter the money, I won't accept it because I'm thinking of my future and the long term," he said.



He jokingly added that he would only consider endorsing a political party if the amount involved was "life-changing," preferably in the hundreds of millions of dollars.



"Oh, you see, everybody has a price. If it's an amount that can change your whole generation, like 100s of millions of dollars, I may consider," he said amid laughter.



