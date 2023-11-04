I would be happy if Kennedy Agyapong wins NPP Primaries - Prophet Kumchacha

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 November 2023

The founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha has said that he would be delighted if Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong wins the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential primaries.



According to him, Kennedy Agyapong stands out among all the candidates contesting for the race and he would be a better option for the NPP going into the 2024 general elections.



The prophet asserted that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was not an ideal person to lead the NPP because he was part of the Akufo-Addo-led government that had failed the nation woefully and inflicting hardship on the people.



Speaking in an interview with Kingdom FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Prophet Kumchacha declared his support for Kennedy Agyapong and hopes he emerges as the winner of the flagbearership race.



“With the NPP primaries, I wish Kennedy Agyapong wins. And even if that happens, he should not think that he would become president in 2024. If he wins, he should stay in opposition to gain momentum and return in 2028 or 2032 because that is the time he would be able to win.



"I am saying this because this government has destroyed the nation and he and other NPP top personalities have admitted it,” he said.



He went ahead to note that Dr. Bawumia has nothing good to offer the country after failing to deliver as vice president of the current government.



“I like Ken because if Dr. Bawumia wins, it doesn’t change anything. After all, he was part of Akufo-Addo’s government. Jesus said 'I and my father are one,' so there is no difference between Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia,” said Prophet Kumchacha.



The NPP primaries scheduled for today, November 4, 2023, is currently underway.



The four persons vying for the presidential slot are the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, former MP for Mampong Francis Addai-Nimoh, and former agric minister, Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie.





