'I worry for the future' - KSM

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Kwaku Sintim Misa (KSM) has expressed his sadness at the fact that his generation has not bequeathed solid legacies to the generation after them.



The satirist is worried about the next generation but believes that there is time to right the wrongs before they fade out of the system.



In a tweet, KSM said, “A RESPONSIBLE generation leaves a SOLID LEGACY for the YOUTH to INHERIT”.



Adding that “We have FAILED. The pathetic legacies we have left are 1. GREED 2. MEDIOCRITY 3. MENDACITY. I worry for the future. It’s NEVER too late tho. LETS RESET”.



