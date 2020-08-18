Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

'I wonder if an assemblyman can come out of these stubborn SHS students' - Ajeezay

Ghanaian comedian, Ajeezay De NonfaKing has blamed irresponsible parenting and improper child upbringing for the high levels of indiscipline that has dominated society, particularly among Senior High School students in Ghana.



According to Ajeezay, the comedian cum teacher, the recent display of disrespect by some WASSCE candidates makes him question the roles of some parents in the upbringing of their children into becoming responsible adults.



Ajeezay’s comments come on the back of recent actions by some Senior High School students who went on rampage, destroying school property and insulting the president for failing to provide them with ‘apor’ for the final year examinations.



Violent behaviour, verbal threats, among others were recorded in separate videos after students encountered difficulties in their first paper and called out the Ghana Education Service and government for disappointing them.

Ghanaians were particularly shocked when a final year student of Sekondi College hurled insults at the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and blamed him for making the paper difficult.



An invigilator and a journalist were also brutalized by rampaging ‘Akufo-Addo graduates’ at Bright Senior High School in the Eastern Region, not forgetting the irate Tweneboa Koduah SHS candidates who destroyed properties at the school’s dining hall in protest of the “hard” Integrated Science paper.



Disciplinary actions have been taken against the culprits including the arrest of the proprietor of Bright Senior High School, Bright Amponsah for allegedly instigating attacks on the invigilator and the reporter who works with the Daily Graphics.



But adding his voice to the issue in an interview with Freelance Journalist Selorm Helen, Ajeezay De NonfaKing said the actions of the students involved is disgusting and an indication that indiscipline has eaten deep into the cores of the Ghanaian society.



He stressed, “I won’t endorse that. It’s not a good act to put out. More will come because somebody has actually opened the flood gate so more foolish will follow. But pertaining to how that person will be dealt with, will serve as a deterrent to others.”



“The generation is spoilt too much and I wonder if we can even get Assemblyman from them. They’re using iPhones and even if you’re a teacher, they don’t respect you and that’s the situation we’re in now. We can’t even complain. These kids have Instagram accounts and post twerking videos,” De NonfaKing stated.





