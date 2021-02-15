Entertainment of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: Atinka Online

I won’t waste my time on Kumchacha - Kwaku Bonsam

Traditional priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam

Popular Ghanaian traditional priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam has stated emphatically that he would never waste time to respond to Prophet Kumchacha’s comments about him.



Prophet Kumchacha has since 2012 accused Nana Kwaku Bonsam of having no spiritual powers but employs tricks to deceive gullible clients into believing that he is endowed with supernatural powers.



Speaking to Roman Fada on Atinka Fm on Sunday, the popular traditional priest said that he does not use his time and energy for unnecessary things which adds nothing better to his life and the society.



Kumchacha has on several occasions threatened to beat the internationally known traditional priest because he thinks his activities were full of deception.



Kwaku Bonsam during the conversation with Roman Fada said adults like Kumchacha should find something better doing than worrying him with unnecessary verbal attacks.



He added that called on the host to change the topic for them to discuss what will foster development in the country.