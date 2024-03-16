I won’t quit showbiz even if I’m voted into Parliament – A Plus

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 March 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Kwame Asare Obeng, known popularly as A Plus, has indicated that he does not intend to leave the entertainment scene even after he assumes the seat of Parliament.



According to him, one does not have to abandon every other business after becoming a lawmaker, adding that he will even continue to be a panelist on UTV's United Shhowbiz.





“You don’t have to move. You can be in and still be in Parliament. I will still be on TV on United Showbiz and doing my entertainment business. Right now, the campaign is in my blood,” he said in an interview with KSM .



A Plus indicated that throughout his campaign, he has learned that Ghanaians are fed up with the NDC and the NPP and are opting for a third political force.





“Ghanaians are now looking for someone who can bring development. I think that it has been there, but people have not taken the time to experience it or to take advantage of the current situation. If you go into any community, people will tell you, they are tired of NPP and NDC. They are not going in for just anybody because they don’t want to be fooled three times,” he emphasized.



Kwame A Plus, however, advised his constituents against parties that promise infrastructural development in exchange for votes.