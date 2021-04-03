‘I won’t purposely release a song for an award’ - Gyakie

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Gyakie has indicated that all the songs she writes are inspired by her fans and nothing else.



Reacting to the belief that she is forcing her way into winning a Grammy award for Ghana due to how well she has penetrated into the international market, Gyakie told Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment that:



“I won’t do that; I don’t even think about it. Whenever I release a song, it’s my fans I think about. They are the first to come to mind when I’m writing. I can’t tell. Maybe another artiste will come after me, very talented and there are other people who came before me and are very talented. As for the Grammys, we can all get it because we are all working hard”.



The battle for supremacy and the quest for who will be the first to win a Grammy’s award for Ghana caused a stir on social media after Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Wizkid received their first Grammy Award.



Although some music lovers have tipped the likes of Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and Shatta Wale for the prestigious award, others in recent times have also tipped Gyakie to win Grammy’s for the country.



They are of the strong conviction that Gyakie will one day bring the award home due to her steady progress in the music industry so far.



Watch the video blow:



