17 September 2020

I won't establish record label to sign artistes - Fameye

2020 VGMA New Artist of the Year Fameye has revealed on Yo Podcast that he won’t create a record label to sign other artistes.



The well-mannered, Ghanaian artiste was of the view that he will rather support talents with his funds and share percentage on the works of the artistes than to sign him or her.



The singer cum rapper who’s set to officially release his album christened “Greater Than” on Friday, 18th September, 2020, affirmed that he sees nothing wrong in signing artists but rather prefer to support the artists with his funds and strike percentage deal with the artists to avoid any devastation.



Fameye on 2 billion offer



The part 1 and 2 of the YO Podcast via YouTube Channel Edward Blagogee, touched on celebrity endorsing Political party as Fameye affirmed its pros and cons.



Former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama, now the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress [NDC] affirmed legalizing motor transport popularly known as Okada in Ghana on their manifesto launch.



Kwesi Dope asked Fameye what will he do if the NDC proposes an offer of 2 billion dollars to him [Fameye] to host an okada concert.



According to the “Nothing I Get” hitmaker after the concert he will retire his music career with his crew and venture into the real estate business and build a music school but won’t sign any artists.



Come 26th September 2020 Fameye is set to host his much-awaited Virtual Concert with a tall list of artists [ Kwesi Arthur, Tulenkey, Quamina MP, Donzy Chaka, Kuami Eugene, et al] billed to thrill patrons.



