Entertainment of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Source: Amasan Krakye, Contributor

I won't bother myself to prove my doubters wrong - Bosom P-Yung

'Attaa Adwoa' hit maker, Bosom P-Yung has revealed his eagerness to continue doing his best to keep his followers and admirers entertained whilst ignoring his doubters to continue hating.



Most people waste a lot of time trying to do their best to prove those who doubt them wrong but Bosom P-Yung said he will rather concentrate on those who believe in his creativity.



In a chit chat with Cape Coast's finest radio presenter, Amansan Krakye on GBC Radio Central, Bosom P-Yung was asked what he thinks about those who suggest that he'll fade away very soon in the game.



He responded "No I feel that I shouldn't prove anybody wrong. I should rather focus on the people loving it and do more for them. I have never made up my mind to prove my doubters and haters wrong.



"I was basically going hard to do more for those who appreciate my creativity but I wasn't bothered about those who want to bring me down or think that my style will fade away very soon".



Bosom P-Yung continues to blossom in the music scene with many artistes featuring him on songs such as 'emergency', 'yaazo' ,'asa bone', 'dw3 rmx' amongst other songs.

