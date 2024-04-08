I wish I were married, I'm tired of being lonely - Salma Mumin

Entertainment of Monday, 8 April 2024

Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin, has said that she is ready to tie the knot at this stage of her life if she gets the opportunity.



She noted that at age 34, she believes she is mature enough to marry and have her own family to live with in order to overcome loneliness.



Salma stated that she is expecting to get married as soon as possible if the opportunity presents itself, stressing it will be with the right person.



In an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show, monitored by GhanaWeb, she said, “I am 34 years old now. It is not like I am desperate to give birth. I'm just hoping and praying that it happens. Just like I wish to have a baby now... I would be glad if I got married too.



"I am actually interested in marriage, wedding appeals to me a lot. All my life, I have been by myself and I am tired of being alone. So, definitely, I wish I was married.”



Meanwhile, she mentioned earlier that she had been in a committed relationship for the past three years.



According to her, the relationship with the man is thriving due to mutual understanding and respect, resulting in fewer challenges.



Salma added that her rich boyfriend has been supportive of her career, which makes their relationship very enjoyable.



“My boyfriend is rich, so he funds my lifestyle. He is not a married man but very single. The relationship is going well, and she treats me well too,” she told Delay when she was quizzed on her relationship status.



However, she did not comment on whether they were planning to marry or not.



