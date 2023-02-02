'I will strike at the right time' - Sarkodie sounds warning with Kyiri Abosom's words

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has dominated social media conversations and endured harsh comments from people including his colleagues who claim that his performance on Bob Marley's classic love song, 'Stir It Up' wasn't good enough.



In the last few weeks, the Sarkcess Label boss, has been hit with several allegations and backlashes which he has since remained silent about.



But today, February 2, 2023, Sarkodie has taken to Twitter to issue a stern warning to critics whiles promising to tackle them at the right time.



In the quest to relay his information across, he borrowed the words of controversial pastor, Osofo Kyiri Abosom, whose video was captured on his (Sarkodie)’s Twitter wall.



Sarkodie employed the content of Kyiri Abosom's video to his critics; "You are all free to say whatever, I am here waiting patiently. I will strike at the right time. I am monitoring a lot of people and when I am finally done with my monitoring, I'll take the matter to God. I will wait for the results from God. You will be brought before me when you're finally strike."



Pastor Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, who has been in the news for cheating on his wife and fathering children with two of his housemaids released the said video amidst the name-calling.



