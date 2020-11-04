Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: Sammy Kay Media

I will storm Sarkodie’s house if I confirm NPP paid him for the ‘endorsement song’ - Kuami Eugene

play videoMusician Kuami Eugene and Sarkodie

Sarkodie’s new song which features Kwami Eugene, titled “Happy day” has generated a lot of buzz with many also interpreting the rap line in the song which states “Nana Toaso” and “The battle is the Lord’s” as a form of an endorsement and an “endorsement song” for President Akufo Addo in the run-up to the upcoming December election.



But in all these uncertainties which surrounds the song, one person who was directly involved in the making of the song, Kwami Eugene has come out to state the fact on the song.



In an Instagram live chat video sighted by sammykaymedia.com, the current VGMA artiste of the year, revealed to TV host, Roselyn Felli that, to the best of his knowledge the song was not a political endorsement song but rather, Sarkodie felt like dropping that bars based on his personal reasons and feelings.



Kwami Eugene, however, stated he has not in any way endorsed any political party but added when he confirms money was given to Sarkodie for this particular song he will go to his house in person to demand his share since he was part of making the song big.



Watch the video below:









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.