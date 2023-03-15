'I will still choose you' - Medikal honours wife Fella Makafui

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fella Makafui's loving husband and father of his child, Medikal has dispelled rumours of their separation in a public post.



The rapper dominated social media conversation last Friday with the release of a song titled 'Cold & Trophies' which featured his former lover, Sister Deborah.



The move fueled rumours of Medikal's alleged divorce from Fella, who seemingly deleted all photos of him on her Instagram page.



Sister Derby who described herself as a 'trophy' on the track, got the public asking questions on whether she had recaptured the heart of the rapper.



Medikal on Wednesday, March 15, however, settled all scores by declaring his wife as the only woman his heart longs for adding that he will always settle on her as his better half.



"If you were a twin, I will still choose you, love you," he captioned a photo of his wife wearing a broad smile.

















You can also watch some of our programmes below











OPD/BB