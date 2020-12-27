Entertainment of Sunday, 27 December 2020

I will start interviewing politicians – Delay

Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay

Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay has said she will start interviewing politicians on her much-watched television show.



Delay who has been interviewing largely entertainment players on her Delay Show said these words following Serwaa Amihere‘s recent inability to stand her grounds in an interview with Asiedu Nketiah.



Many have chastised the GhOne TV presenter and concluded that entertainment-related journalists are unable to conduct impressive interviews with politicians who tend to play on their conscience and outsmart them by throwing questions back to them.



Following that Delay, in a tweet, has promised her fans that she is going to start interviewing politicians. She added that because her show is largely conducted in Akan language (Twi), she will not use English in interviewing these politicians.



Perhaps, Delay will want to prove that she can stand the politicians and their wittiness.





I will start interviewing politicians ???? — delorisfrimpongmanso (@delayghana) December 26, 2020

My show is an Akan show not an English show. Think before you speak. I am not a presenter on BBC. — delorisfrimpongmanso (@delayghana) December 26, 2020

