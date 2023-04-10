I will slap any man who is unable to satisfy me sexually – Ghanaian actress

Entertainment of Monday, 10 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress Lady Harriet has revealed that she detests men who are unable to meet her sexual needs.



According to her, she considers romantic relationships to be fun and interesting for both parties; thus, she enjoys the making-out phase of lovemaking.



Speaking in an interview with Kwaku Manu on a YouTube channel, she maintained: “Some men are selfish, if you are a man and you want to have an affair with your wife, make sure she also enjoys the act to the fullest, because for you the man, the moment you reach orgasm then it means that both of you can’t continue anymore.



“Unlike a lady, even if she reaches orgasm, you can still go ahead and do your thing but for men it is not like that.



“Some men don’t have patience; they are selfish ... They don’t know how to play with women (sex) because as a man you ought to know how to play a woman and know how to ride her,” she said.



She went on to say that men who aren't good in bed and frequently rush during sex are not welcome in her life because such frustration will result in her slapping such people.



“There are people who are selfish in lovemaking, they are just in hurry to release, and for me, such people cannot come to me because I will slap them. Yes, if you can’t play me then what are you coming to do? You have to make love to me so that I will open my heart to you also,” she added.



AM/SARA