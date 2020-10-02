Entertainment of Friday, 2 October 2020

I will retire from active music after releasing my last album - Becca

Award-winning female vocalist Becca has disclosed she will release her last album and finally take a bow from active music.



This album she disclosed will feature all-female musicians.



The musician said her decision to feature only female musicians is to inspire and encourage her fellow female musicians to be resolute in pursuing their dreams.



Speaking to CNN African Voices, she said: “I’m working on my last album. Yes, my very, very last album. This last album is an all-female album. Being a woman in the industry, it’s sometimes really tough.”



“It’s gonna be a strong album. I’m telling you,” she added.



According to her, “Music is always gonna be there. Don’t get it wrong. I’m always gonna do music. However, I’m not gonna be actively recording in the studio at 5 am and all that.”



Meanwhile, she has explained her decision to take a bow is to give her attention to other projects.



“My husband and I are doing so much. We’re into real estate as well. I have got a lot of franchises that will be coming out now; a beauty cosmetics franchise that will be coming out now. I have a logistics company as well that I’m looking at running,” she said.

