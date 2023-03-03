‘I will repeat it any day, I don’t regret it’ – Nana Aba recounts encounter with Twitter troll

Entertainment of Friday, 3 March 2023

Nana Aba Anamoah has recounted her encounter with a social media troll known on Twitter as ‘Bongo Ideas’ during the ‘Next Movie Star’ auditions two years ago.



In 2021, Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere, and Bridget Otoo, dug up old tweets where the young man was attacking them through the microblogging platform.



This was when he appeared before them, auditioning to be a contestant of the GHOne Reality TV show.



While many were excited that finally, the troll had been uncovered, others described as humiliating the manner in which the panel treated him.



Two years on, Nana Aba says she has no regrets with the manner in which she treated the aspiring 'contestant'.



Recounting the incident which she described as abhorrent in a recent interview on Joy FM, the GHOne General Manager recalled: “I think that day I was in a good mood. The things that boy said about us and other women are unprintable. I couldn’t have repeated them.



"I remember that time, and I remember that time so many people were upset. There were lecturers at the university of Ghana saying that was unprofessional. People don’t understand, you cannot determine my reaction.



“You cannot sit on social media and call me a prostitute, call me all sorts of names. Then you come and stand in front of me... Are you crazy? So you expect me to say ‘Oooh go home, tomorrow we will start our mentorship’….I must be sick in the head. For that action I will repeat it any day. I will not apologize for it; I will do it again,” she stressed.



Nana Aba Anamoah added that she was slammed for criticizing Bongo at that time, but interestingly the tables have turned and some of his defenders are experiencing his kind of bile in recent times.



“Now he is doing it to them and I can’t even be bothered,” she maintained.



Nana Aba must also understand that I regret nothing, as she claims I wrote about her and her heavy-cosmetic-wearing cohorts (judges). 1/3 pic.twitter.com/KscyLhcMvO — Albert Nat Hyde (@BongoIdeas) March 2, 2023

