'I will prove to you that you are nobody' – Ayisha Modi fights Agradaa on behalf of Obofour

Tabloid News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Ayisha Modi has issued a stern warning to popular Ghanaian fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa.



Her warning follows allegations that Nana Agradaa has for some time now been badmouthing Rev Obofour.



Reacting to such, Ayisha stated that she will force Agradaa to stop spewing lies about her godfather (Obofuor).



She stressed that no one will hurt any of her family members and get away with it.



“I swear with God who made me, I won’t take any sh*t from anyone. No one hurt any of my families and get away with it. Mark it anywhere. I, Ayisha Modi will let you stop mentioning Rev Obofour’s name. One thing most people don’t know about me is my background. Agrada, ask those bodyguards of yours they will tell you that the land where you sit your nonsense self to disrespect my family belongs to us. You f*ck with my ppl I swear I will show u that u are a nobody,” she wrote on Instagram.



The Nana Agradaa, Obofuor and Aisha Modi traingle



It can be recalled that the CEO of Thunder TV took to her ‘Talking Point’ show to raise some damning allegations about the leader and founder of Anointed Palace Chapel.



Obofour in a bid to respond also clapped back, warning her to apologize else she will take legal actions against her.