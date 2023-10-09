'I will pay tithe before buying anything with N120m' prize' - BBNaija winner

Entertainment of Monday, 9 October 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars winner, Ilebaye Odiniya, has expressed gratitude to God for granting her victory in the contest while detailing that she intends to honour God with parts of the money.



According to her, she intends to pay tithe to God immediately after her grand prize of N120 million drops into her account.



She made this statement when a fan asked her the first thing she would do once she gets the money.



Ilebaye responded that she would first give 10% of the money to the church.



She stated: “Once the 120 million naira gets to my account, I wouldn’t buy anything, I will give my tithe to God to thank him for the grace he gave me.”



Read some reactions from fans below:



ayojeda: “‎God does not need your tithe. God needs the salvation of your soul. tithe is not part of xtianity.”



Mo Na lisa: “‎Instead of giving tithe go to the orphanage or motherless babies and bless them, God knows your heart and where the giving is coming from.”



shonagal: “‎Yes.oo..Tithe that money and you will see how God will beat the devourer for you. First time hearing a Bbn winner say this! Uganda loves you.”



user8322531902550: “‎But come to think of it people that give tithe in church no be pastor dey chop the money?”



JIDE: “‎One pastor is about to buy benz..charity home preferably.”



