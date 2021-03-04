I will not take the vaccine - Bridget Otoo drops two reasons for her decision

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 March 2021
Source: Zionfelix
Popular television personality Bridget Otoo has stated emphatically that she is not going to take part in the COVID-19 vaccination which is currently ongoing.
While speaking in a self-recorded video and sighted by Zionfelix.net, Bridget Otoo indicated that her first reason for not taking the vaccine was because she wanted the vulnerable, essential workers and professionals to take their shots first.
Going on to the second reason, Bridget Otoo revealed that her elder sister’s doctor advised her against taking the vaccine because it may have some effect on her childbearing since there was not enough evidence to support it.
Bridget Otoo added that she shared her elder sister’s doctor’s advice with her Ghanaian doctor to get his opinion as well.
According to Bridget Otoo, her doctor assured her that there was no correlation between the immune system and hormones so she could take the vaccine when the time was right.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW: