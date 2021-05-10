I will not quit acting - Rev Waakye

Entertainment of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran actor Prince Yawson, popularly known as Waakye who is now a Reverend Minister has indicated that he will continue to take up movie roles.



According to Waakye, he can still star in movies while preaching the word of God and intend to spread the word through acting.



“It’s also another form of preaching. We act to change lives,” he said.



Speaking in an interview on Onua TV‘s Maakye, he stated that he will continue to take up roles that require him to ‘fool’ or create humour. He, however, was quick to add that there will be no form of insults.



“I said I will stop fooling in movies but one of my directors told me not to because that has helped me. That gave me fame. People like me because I fool… I do it in the right way. I don’t insult but today people fool and insult in movies.”



The actor has featured in popular Ghanaian movies like 'Diabolo’, 'Babina', 'Obra', among a host of others.



He was on April 25, 2021, ordained as a Reverend Minister after graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Theology from My Life Theology University in December 2020.