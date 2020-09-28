Entertainment of Monday, 28 September 2020

I will not impregnate my wife again – Rev. Obofour

Head pastor and founder of the Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev. Obofour has pledged and promised his wife Bofowaa he is no longer going to impregnate her.



He made the promise during the plush dinner event held in honour of his wife for giving birth to triplets.



The millionaire man of God on the night once again displayed his benevolence and philanthropic gesture by announcing the adoption of another triplets from a woman whose husband is unable to take care of their kids.



Rev. Obofour has always reiterated and affirmed his conviction that lending a helping hand to the needy is one of the greatest responsibilities of a Christian hence he always tries to help when the need arises.



