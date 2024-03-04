I will not do another cook-a-thon - Chef Faila declares

Entertainment of Monday, 4 March 2024

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak, the Ghanaian chef who attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, has declared that she will not embark on another cooking marathon.



During a live discussion on GTV with Kafui Dey on March 4, 2024, she expressed her intention to refrain from embarking on another cooking marathon. Instead, she revealed her plans to explore various activities, leveraging her newfound popularity.



“I won't do cook-a-thon again, but I would do so many other activities,” she said.



Chef Faila said she was overwhelmed by the support and recognition she received from various personalities, including Vice President Dr. Mahmoud Bawumia, the former First Lady Lordina Mahama, the Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare, and the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia.



She said she cried out of gratitude for what God did for her during that period and for how He touched the hearts of those people.



“People were asking, ‘Why is she crying?’ If these people are in, she should be jumping about. No, I was crying out of gratitude for what God did for me during that period. Touching the hearts of those people,” she said.



She also thanked the prep chefs who helped her behind the scenes, the media, the markets, the women, and the whole nation for their love and support. She said she would do anything to see the togetherness again.



“Behind the scenes of cook-a-thon were prep chefs. We only put one in front, and that was Chef Eric because we couldn't allow everyone into the kitchen. But then there were so many wonderful ladies at the back, I thank them all,” she said.



She said it was the first time in many decades that a young girl took it upon herself to represent Ghana and had all parties come together regardless of their differences. She said it was extraordinary and she was deeply grateful.



“You have given me love that if I died today, or if I had died if I had fallen during Cucaton, it would have been worth it,” she said.



This comes in light of her disqualification from her earlier marathon in January, where she cooked for 227 hours non-stop.



