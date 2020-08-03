Entertainment of Monday, 3 August 2020

'I will not die' - Efya replies Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s death prophecies about her

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, has prophesied that he saw singer Efya born Jane Awindor dead.



According to him, the vision came to him like he was watching television where Efya was reported dead.



This is the first time in several months since Nigel made such a prophesy about a popular celebrity’s death.



He said, “When I see things in the spirit, I don’t add or subtract. I say it as I’ve seen it and what I saw is musician Efya will die. I was there this dawn, last dawn and the Lord appeared to me and I saw it like you’re watching on TV. Don’t joke with me. Don’t joke with my prophecy. You can have your bias about me but when I see the thing and I say ‘thus sayeth the Lord, I mean don’t joke. So she should go see a spiritual person"



“Someone will say Prophet Nigel says these prophecies for fame. If you don’t know me, what is fame? I have a TV station in 16 African countries that work 24/7 so what else do I need? Is it money?. I don’t have money but the little God has given me, it is more than okay for me. And how much does she even have? She should go and see a man of God to cover her and that’s all.”



Singer Efya in a twitter post said "I WILL NOT DIE .." but it is not clear if she was responding to Nigel's death prophecy about her.





I WILL NOT DIE .. ???????? — EFYA (@EFYA_Nokturnal) August 3, 2020

