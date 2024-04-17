I will not date anyone in the music industry - Gyakie

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician Gyakie has said that she would not recommend dating a fellow musician or creative in the industry.



In a recent interview on 3FM, she expressed that while love is undeniably beautiful, engaging romantically with someone from the same professional sphere can prove to be exceedingly challenging.



Gyakie, however, said that love can be unpredictable but maintained that, for the time being, she would not date an industry person.



“I won't advise that to myself. If I had another version of me, I wouldn't advise that because it can be very, very tricky but you never know.



“Love is a beautiful thing. I wouldn't say it's wrong, but at the same time, right now, I wouldn't advise myself to be with an industry person,” she said.



Earlier, Gyakie revealed that her new song "December" was inspired by a personal disappointment.



She shared that the song's lyrics are a direct reflection of her emotions during a tough time, which included battling suicidal thoughts.



To cope, Gyakie took time off to rediscover herself and her music style, aiming for a fresh start in both her personal life and career.



ID/BB



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment here







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.