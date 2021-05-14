I will never wear bra until I grow older – Tiisha

Entertainment of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Zylofon Music songstress Tiisha Bentil, popularly known as Tiisha, has shockingly revealed that she will never wear brassiere until she grows older.



Speaking in an interview with Tony Best on Akoma FM’s Kwantenpon Drive on Thursday, May 13, the artiste termed not wearing bra as normal.



After all, when God created humans we were not wearing brassiere, she insisted.



“I don’t wear bra and I don’t even have any feeling wearing any at this point of my life.



“I think I’m too young to wear it and will only do so when I’m old enough because I know I will not be this forever.



“By all means, I will grow but until then, it’s No Bra for me,” Tiisha said.



Tiisha, who is currently promoting her latest single ‘True Mood’, also said she believes controversies and nudity may help sell a musician’s brand to an extent but if artistes don’t employ hard work ,they will get stuck when they get to the glass ceiling .