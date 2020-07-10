Entertainment of Friday, 10 July 2020

I will never venture into politics – Koo Fori vows and explains why

Ghanaian actor, Seth Kwabena Kyere Karikari, well known as Koo Fori, has explained why he will never venture into politics.



Speaking in an interview on Atinka FM which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, Koo Fori said the politics of insult has demotivated him to involve himself in politics.



He stated that too many insults in Ghanaian politics has discouraged him.



Koo Fori, who had a passion for politics revealed he decided to stay away from politics in the country because he cannot contain certain things.



For that reason, the popular actor implored young people involving themselves in partisan politics to desist from insults and respect the elderly.



He was saddened at the rate at which grown-ups are disrespected all in the name of politics.



Koo Fori lamented how Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has been verbally attacked after Ex-President John Dramani Mahama named her as his Running Mate.



