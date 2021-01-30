Entertainment of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: Peace FM

I will never forget Cecilia Marfo's slaps - Brother Sammy

Gospel singer Brother Sammy

Gospel singer Brother Sammy says he will never forget the slaps he received from gospel songstress turned Prophetess, Cecilia Marfo during a worship concert the latter had organized and invited him to the concert.



The incident happened at the Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, in 2017.



Cecilia Marfo had invited Brother Sammy to her concert but the nation's worshipper couldn't mount the stage either could he escape massive slaps from his host.



According to Brother Sammy's narration, he had reached the grounds where the programme was being held and immediately Cecilia Marfo saw him, she jumped from the stage and started rebuking him saying he has an evil spirit.



To seemingly exorcise the evil spirit, Cecilia Marfo poured bottles of water on Brother Sammy, tore his neck chain with the cross of Jesus Christ on it and slapped him about six times in the full glare of the gathering.



Brother Sammy, in an interview with Halifax Ansah Addo on Okay FM's "Best Entertainment" stated; ''I have forgiven her of all her sins but I can't forget because whenever I hear her song or meet at a programme, I remember the incident. I'm not sure I will ever forget it."



He further emphasized that Cecilia Marfo ''killed'' his career by her public act stressing the musician turned Prophetess is on a mission to cripple the career of gospel musicians.



